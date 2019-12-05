Bank manager attacked over Rs 1 crore loan in Coimbatore, caught on CCTV

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 44-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for assaulting the chief manager of a nationalised bank and a broker at gunpoint after his proposal for a loan of Rs 1 crore was declined.

The police arrested the person and seized an air gun and a knife from him. They also procured the CCTV footage that shows the offender attacking the duo and two others who came to their aid. The incident took place in Sungam on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police, K Vetrivelan runs a moulding industry near Kanuvai. He had pledged his property and obtained a loan of Rs 25 lakh from another bank a few years ago.

Since he was facing huge losses, he could not repay the loan amount before the deadline. It was when he approached the nationalised bank through Gunabalan, a broker from Sivanandha Colony in the city. Police officials said Vetrivelan applied for a loan in March this year. The bank’s chief manager and the broker had reportedly received Rs 3 lakh from him.

“As the bank officer had refused to sanction the loan, frustrated over this, the offender beat the chief manager and broker in the bank premises,” police said. Police registered a case following a complaint.