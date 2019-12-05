CM Palaniswamy lauds Chennai techie for locating Vikram lander

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday congratulated Shanmugam Subramanian, an IT architect and rookie space enthusiast who had helped the USA’s National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) in locating the Vikram lander of Chandraayan-2 of the ISRO, on the moon’s surface.

On invitation, the techie, who hails from Madurai and is working in Chennai, met Palaniswami at his residence. The chief minister presented a bouquet to him. Industries Secretary N Muruganandam and Kakarla Usha, Secretary/Chairperson/MD, TIDCO, were present on the occasion.