Man arrested for sexually assaulting minor daughter in Ranipet

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 43-year-old lorry driver was arrested on Wednesday for sexually assaulting his 11-year-old daughter on September 15 at Nemili taluk in Ranipet district. He reportedly assaulted the girl while his wife was away grazing cattle. The man was held under Section 4 of POCSO Act.

According to police, “The incident took place when the man’s wife was away in the morning. When the woman returned, she found her daughter ill and took the girl to hospital. When the girl fell ill again a couple of days back, she was taken to the hospital, where she told the doctors about the assault.” The accused was remanded.