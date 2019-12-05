Police framing me, says Lalithaa heist accused

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Suresh, an accused in the Lalithaa Jewellery heist, has alleged police are foisting various charges on him. He was brought to Tiruchy Court in a housebreaking case on Wednesday. Later in the evening, criminal mastermind Murugan was produced before the magistrate after seven days in police custody. He has now been taken to Bengaluru.

Police claimed they recently recovered 1.5 kg of stolen gold ornaments from Murugan’s possession. On October 2, they robbed Lalithaa Jewellery and decamped with 27.68 kg of gold, platinum and diamond ornaments worth Rs 13 crore.

Following investigations, police arrested the robbers within a few days of the incident. The accused are also involved in various other criminal cases. On Wednesday, KK Nagar police sought Suresh’s custody in connection with housebreaking in E-Puthur in the city. As he was brought out of the court building, Suresh made allegations while speaking to media that police have been framing him in fake cases of which he had no knowledge.

He said, “Though we have given all the stolen valuables from Lalithaa Jewellery, not all of it has been shown by police.” Later in the evening, the court ordered Murugan to be sent to judicial custody and appear on December 16. Following this, he was taken to Bengaluru jail. Police sources said once Murugan is handed over to Bengaluru authorities, Tiruchy district police are expected to file a petition with the Bengaluru court seeking custody of Murugan in the Punjab National Bank robbery case.