Tamil Nadu: Quack's clinic sealed after teen dies in Salem

By Express News Service

SALEM: Health officials on Tuesday, sealed a house attached to a clinic after a school student, who was treated in the clinic, died due to cyst formation in Gangavalli town in Salem.

According to Gangavalli police, the deceased has been identified as G Swetha (16), a resident of 8th ward and a student of a government school in Gangavalli.

Last week, Swetha suffered from fever and was admitted to the clinic in the locality. One Jayapal examined the girl and gave an injection in the hip. After two days, a cyst formed in her hip following which her parents took her to a private hospital in Gangavalli. Later, she was shifted to Government Salem Hospital where the doctors removed the cyst. However, the next day, on November 30 she died.

After the incident took place, health officials searched the clinic and found that Jayapal was a quack. The Gangavalli police registered a case and launched a search for Jayapal who absconded after the incident.

District Joint Director (Medical Service) Malarvizhi regarding the incident said that doctors conducted an inquiry and submitted a report to the Collector. Only after they arrest the quack, we would get to know which injection he used. There could be many reasons for cyst formation in the injected place, she added.