TN seeks full power from 2 KKNPP units

The Union Minister said this on Wednesday in a written reply to the questions raised by MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian.

Published: 05th December 2019 05:21 AM

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Atomic Energy Department Minister Jitendra Singh stated that the Union Ministry of Power received a letter dated May 21, 2018, from Tamil Nadu Electricity Minister P Thangamani asking the ministry to allocate the entire power to be generated by Units 3 and 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project (KKNPP) to Tamil Nadu.

The Union Minister said this on Wednesday in a written reply to the questions raised by MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian. Singh said there was no similar request from the Tamil Nadu government in respect of Units 1 and 2. “It is to intimate that KKNPP Units 3 and 4 are under construction and allocation order in respect of these units is yet to be issued. Allocation of power from an individual project will be made at an appropriate time keeping in view the status of the project,” he added.

