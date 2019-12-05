Two killed in wall collapse in Tiruvarur

By Express News Service

TIRUVARUR: Two persons were killed in separate wall collapse incidents in the district. As there have been continuous rains for the last few days, the walls of many houses were soaked and it is estimated around 165 houses were damaged.

On Tuesday, a rain-soaked wall of the house of Chellaiyan (80) of Poongavur village near Koradacherry collapsed. Chellaiyan was trapped in the debris and died at the spot. Similarly, Packirisamy (49) of Chettikumizhi village near Koradacherry on the early hours of Wednesday went out of his house to attend nature’s call when he was walking along the wall of his house, it collapsed. The falling debris left Packirisamy shocked and he swooned at the spot and died. Koradacherry police registered a case.

The 12-year-old boy slips into Vellar river, swept away

Perambalur: A 12-year-old boy, Mohammed Ashvak, died after he was swept away in the Vellar river while playing with friends on Tuesday night. Following rain in the past one week, Vellar river passing through Perambalur district has been witnessing heavy flow of water, sources said.