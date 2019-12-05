Home States Tamil Nadu

Villupuram: Pregnant woman found dead; husband, mother-in-law held

A 20-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging at her house in Anathur village in Villupuram district on Tuesday.

By Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: A 20-year-old pregnant woman was found hanging at her house in Anathur village in Villupuram district on Tuesday. The police arrested her husband and mother-in-law on Wednesday following a complaint by the woman’s father, alleging that she was murdered for dowry.

According to police, Ganeshbabu (28),  a van driver, had married B Suriya (20) of Thottimedu seven months ago.  On Tuesday, Suriya, who was five months pregnant, called up her father Balakrishnan and said she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry.

Case forwarded to Villupuram RDO for further inquiry

That evening, Ganeshbabu called Balakrishnan and said Suriya had quarrelled with him and hanged herself. Balakrishnan rushed to Anathur and took her to a primary health centre at Iruvelpattu, where doctors declared her dead.

Balakrishnan and his relatives then lodged a complaint at the Thiruvennainallur police station, alleging that Ganeshbabu and his mother, Lakshmi, had tortured Suriya and murdered her. Based on the complaint, the police have filed a case under Section 174(3) and arrested Ganeshbabu and Lakshmi.

The body was sent to the government medical college hospital in Mundiampakkam for autopsy. More details will be known once the report arrives, the police said. The case has been forwarded to the Villupuram RDO for further inquiry, the police added.

