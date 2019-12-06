BJP state vice-president Arasakumar, EPS’ kin join DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: BJP’s State vice-president BT Arasakumar, who had been sidelined for the last four days for praising DMK chief MK Stalin, and CM Edappadi K Palaniswami’s kin and former village panchayat president P Viswanathan, joined the DMK in party president Stalin’s presence at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday.

Within four days of Arasakumar’s statement that he was ready to wear a dhoti with DMK stripes, he switched loyalties on Thursday. BT Arasakumar had hailed Stalin for his leadership qualities and hard work on Sunday when he shared a stage with the latter in a marriage function held at Pudukkottai.

He was given a gag order to take part in TV debates by BJP’s State general secretary KS Nagendran.