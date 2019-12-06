Class X girl sexually abused by teacher

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: A 33-year-old male English tutor was on Thursday arrested under provisions of POCSO Act for abusing a class 10 girl at an unregistered private children's home near Hosur on Thursday.

According to police source, T Anand (33) of Hosur is employed at a private-run children's home for last six years. He allegedly sexually abused a 16-year-old class 10 student of a government high school on Tuesday. After a complaint was lodged at All Women's Police Station, Anand was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Sources in the district child protection unit alleged that the home with a strength of 42 children (14 boys and 28 girls) has been functioning unofficially since 2010.

When Child Welfare Committee Chairman Vincent Sundaraj was contacted, the official said that the District Collector has directed a team of the committee to inspect the home and take necessary action.

District Child Protection Officer Saravanan said, "We regularly monitor all child-related homes under our ambit in the district, however this home has managed to functioning without a proper registration for many years."

The Collector Dr S Prabhakar told TNIE that, "Instructions have been given to form a joint team comprising police department, social welfare department, child protection officer, child welfare committee chairman, revenue department officials including Tahsildar to inspect the home."

There are two issues - one being alleged sexual abuse and the other is lack of registration, he said, adding "after the police department looks into the abuse issue and child protection department looks into registration issue, action would be taken as per procedures."

There are 24 child-related private homes functioning in the district.