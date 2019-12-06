Madurai Kamaraj vasrity sex scandal: Prof Nirmala Devi granted bail

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: The Srivilliputhur Mahila Court granted conditional bail to suspended assistant professor Nirmala Devi in Madurai Kamaraj University sex scandal case. Hearing the bail petition, Judge Parimala granted bail to Nirmala with a condition for her to appear during hearings.

On November 18, Nirmala failed to appear for hearing and was ordered to be issued with an arrest warrant by the judge. After her arrest on November 25, Nirmala was kept under 15 days of judicial custody at Madurai prison.