NEET impersonation scam: Bail conditions for medico relaxed

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has relaxed the bail conditions imposed on a Tirupattur-based medical student who allegedly involved in NEET impersonation scam. Justice GR Swaminathan, who passed the order, told the student to appear before the investigating officer of CB-CID as and when required.

The student was granted bail by the court on November 1, 2019, on condition that he has to appear before the CB-CID wing Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Madurai everyday at 10.30 am. On Wednesday, the court relaxed the bail conditions of three more students and a parent of one of the students.