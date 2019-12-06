Home States Tamil Nadu

‘PLHIVs more prone to TB than any other disease’

Treatment outcome of TB HIV patients notified in 2017 in the report showed that 2,426 TB patients were notified in 2017, among them 280 died and 705 were cured. 

Tuberculosis

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Of 4,138 people living with HIV diagnosed as positive for tuberculosis, 63% were laboratory confirmed for the disease, according to the India TB Report 2019 released by the Union Health Ministry recently. According to doctors, people living with HIV (PLHIV) are more prone to tuberculosis than any other co-morbid conditions as HIV weakens their immune system. According to the TB Report 2019, 4,138 PLHIV diagnosed as positive for tuberculosis, 2,609, that is 63% of them were laboratory-confirmed for the infection.

“50% of Indian population will be affected with the TB infection and will remain in dormant stage. But only in less than 1% of population, it will cause disease. Again, chances of TB in a normal individual is only 5%. But with people affected with HIV, the chances of getting the disease is six times than that of a non HIV patient. This is because of the weak immunity system and no hindrance of the organism to multiply,” said Dr S Rajasekaran, former Medical Superintendent, Government Hospital of Thoracic Medicine,Tambaram Sanatorium.

Also, 2,46,439 people who came to Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC), were referred for TB testing. Among them, 6,824 were diagnosed with TB and TB treatment was initiated for 5,545 people.

P Kousalya, President, Positive Women Network, said,”Malnutrition is also one of the major causes for the infection among the lower socio-economic group. The Government is giving `500 for TB patients, but many, particularly women, spend that meagre money also, to feed their family. But, in the higher socio-economic group, that will not be the problem. This should be addressed by the government.”

“Nutrition is more important for people affected with HIV and TB infection as HIV patients continuously lose energy even when they are resting. Also, they will not have any defence mechanism. So, nutrition is part and parcel of management of HIV, TB cases,” added Dr Rajasekaran.

“But when it comes to contracting HIV, the lower socio-economic group is more affected with HIV, because of not having knowledge about the infection. They lack knowledge about management of prevention also. However, in the case of rich people, they have more knowledge and information, they also get nutritious diet, so the outcome is good,” said Dr Rajasekaran.

TB testing
2,46,439 people who came to Integrated Counselling and Testing Centres (ICTC), were referred for TB testing

