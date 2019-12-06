Home States Tamil Nadu

Prohibitory order clamped in Neravy

The planned inauguration of a Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Neravy village which triggered controversy and opposition and the district administration was concerned it could disturb the peace.

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Karaikal district administration in Karaikal has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in Neravy commune of the district against the installation of statues.

This follows the planned inauguration of a Dr BR Ambedkar statue in Neravy village which triggered controversy and opposition and  the district administration was concerned it could disturb the peace.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate-cum-Sub-Collector M Adharsh ordered Section 144 of the CrPC to be implemented. There has been tension in the village over the issue for the past one week. In his order, Adharsh said, "There shall be no activities involving installation, inauguration and construction and garlanding of any statue in Neravy commune panchayat. The prohibited places include public roads, pavements and other public utility places. There shall be no construction of new statues of leaders or public personalities in public places in the commune without proper permission. There shall be no unlawful gathering of four or more people. Those who violate this order shall be dealt with under IPC Section 188."

Adharsh passed the order by exercising the powers conferred on him by the Supreme Court.

According to police, a CPI functionary from an SC community installed a statue of Ambedkar in an area dominated by SCs in Neravy village a few days ago. He was planning to inaugurate it on Ambedkar's death anniversary on December 6. People residing in the area and from the same SC community believed the statue to be controversial and unnecessary and opposed any inauguration.

Soon, petitions from a few other parties were sent to the district administration seeking permission to install statues like those of Vanniar Sangam leader Kaduvetti Guru, Dravidian leader EVR Periyar and former Prime Minister AB Vajpayee in other places  and villages of Neravy commune. The district administration, sensing a controversial precedent which could disturb the peace, imposed Section 144 in the commune.

The South Karaikal Superintendent of Police reported the installation of a statue would lead to a disturbance of the peace, tranquillity and communal harmony in Neravy. The Municipal Commissioner pointed out the place where a statue has been already installed is disputed property where permission is needed from the district administration.

Section 144 has been imposed with immediate effect with no mention of how long it would be in place.

