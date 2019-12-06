Home States Tamil Nadu

Rains pour water over hopes of paddy farmers in 210 acres

Monsoon has brought misfortune to 87 farmers in Tiruchy as 210 acres of paddy have been inundated in the past one week.

Published: 06th December 2019

Farmers working in their waterlogged paddy field in Kiliyur near Tiruchy on Thursday. (M K Ashok Kumar | EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Monsoon has brought misfortune to 87 farmers in Tiruchy as 210 acres of paddy have been inundated in the past one week. As there is little chance of the water draining before paddy saplings go to waste, Agriculture department is planning to assess the crops. The department has also started an awareness campaign for farmers on steps needed to save their inundated crops.

While farmers in rural areas are thankful for the heavy rainfall over the past couple of weeks, those in Thiruverambur and Manikandam are cursing the rain for spoiling their season. A total of 370 acres of samba paddy crops were completely inundated in villages situated in these two blocks.  Last week, 120 acres were found to be inundated but a recent assessment revealed 370 acres were inundated in the whole district. In Manikandam block, 160 acres are likely to be drained as the fields are located on higher ground. Farmers have already started the process of draining out water from these fields.

Farmers of Kiliyur, Valavanthankottai and other villages situated close to the Cauvery banks have their fields in low-lying areas. Water levels have reached a depth of two feet and it would be difficult to drain, leaving maturing saplings to rot. "In previous seasons, we failed as there was not enough water to complete the season. Foreseeing assured success due to favourable weather conditions and after overcoming obstacles, we started paddy cultivation again this season. While the crops are nearing maturity, our work has gone to waste as the rainwater breached our fields," said Saravanan, a farmer from Killiyur. He added that despite using motors to pump out the water, it has proved to be of no use as water from higher areas breaches the fields. As there are minimal chances of saving the crops, farmers are requesting the government for compensation.

Speaking to TNIE, Ashokan, Joint Director, Agriculture department, said, "Though we have been able to take measures to save the crops in Manikandam block, there is little chance of saving the crops on 210 acres, which have been inundated in several villages of Thiruverambur block. We have deployed a special team to assess the area for damage in order to send a report to the government." He added that according to IMD, the district is expected to have rainfall for the next couple of days.

Ashokan stated that due to inundation,  young saplings would lose their nutrients and turn yellowish. In strengthening saplings, after draining water from fields, farmers should spray a mixture of 2 kg urea and 1 kg zinc sulphate in 200 litres of water, he advised. Farmers can approach the Agriculture department for assistance in handling the inundation problem.

