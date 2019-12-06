Rural polls: Notification unlikely on Friday

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The notification for rural local bodies’ election is unlikely to be issued on Friday, as the SC likely to give its verdict on the petition filed by the DMK in this regard today. Sources said the district collectors have been orally instructed not to notify the elections and a further date would be intimated to them after the verdict is pronounced.

If the SC allows the elections to be held, apart from the nine districts where the delimitation exercise is yet to be completed, the elections may be notified on December 9. Meanwhile, the ruling AIADMK went ahead with its preparations to face the local body elections. The party has convened the meeting of the district secretaries on Friday evening. The BJP State unit, also formed a 14-member election committee headed by Pon Radhakrishnan.