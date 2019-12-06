Home States Tamil Nadu

Teacher builds toilets for girls in this Tamil Nadu govt school

The  lack of toilets or poorly maintained toilets are one of the major reasons for girls to drop out of or skip school during their periods every month in government schools in villages.

The newly-built toilet at Poovalur GHSS; there are 14 toilets for girls and four for teachers

By Sowmya Mani
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The lack of toilets or poorly maintained toilets are one of the major reasons for girls to drop out of or skip school during their periods every month in government schools in villages. To change this, a teacher in Poovalur Government Higher Secondary School took matters into his own hands. Last year, on his way to school, Satheesh Kumar saw two of his girl students standing outside a bank, squirming and begging a lady bank official to let them in. He saw her rudely shoo them away.

When the girls reached school, Kumar asked the girls why they had been standing outside the bank. He was shocked by their response. They wanted to use the bank toilet as they were having their periods. They told him they never used the school toilet. This led Kumar, a Science teacher, to discover how bad the condition of the toilet in his school was. A week ago, the school inaugurated a swanky new toilet for girl students and female staff that cost `10.50 lakh.

The teacher Satheesh Kumar with students  | Express

“I initially repaired the existing toilet, but it was not enough. How are 135 students supposed to use a toilet that has just three to four cubicles? I was shocked to know the girls would not use the toilet at school at all. They just used the toilet at home before school started at 8 am and went home at 4 pm,” said Kumar.

He won an award in Coimbatore in September 2018 given by a private hospital for best teacher. He was given ` 50,000 and he decided to use the money to build a new toilet for the girls in school. “I got a great response. Many people came forward to help me. This has been possible thanks to the funding provided by multiple people,” he said. The construction of the toilet began in January 2019 and was completed in November.

There are 14 toilets for the girls and four toilets for teachers while one toilet is differently abled-friendly. Its been built on an 820-sq. ft area. The toilet is equipped with a washbasin, napkin vending machines and incinerators. “We are really happy with the new toilets. It’ is a huge relief for us as we do not have to control ourselves for eight hours now,” said a girl student of the school.The donations were all in kind and given by people across India. But the road to building this toilet was not an easy one like we see in movies, there were attempts to stop the project, threats and theft.

