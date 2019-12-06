Tirupur: Thief shops for Rs 12k at cloth store, sends ‘bill’ to policeman

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: The Avinashi police were on the lookout for a 30-year-old man, who pulled off a heist by the skin of his teeth, here on Wednesday. The unidentified man landed at a garment store on Avinashi-Coimbatore Road around 2.30 pm and bought T-Shirts, sarees and churidar worth Rs 12,500.

However, when it came to paying up for the shopping, he tried using a Sub Inspector’s (Avinashi police station) to wriggle out. When his attempts did not cut ice with the shopkeeper, he improvised on the spot.

The man urged the shopkeeper to send a staff along with him so that he could collect money from the Sub Inspector. After a 45-minute ride, the man reached a house and asked the pillion rider (staff) to enter the house and get the bill settled. Even as the staff was knocking at the door, the conman scooted.

The staffer immediately called up his employer and narrated the deception. Later, the shopkeeper reached the Avinashi police station, where the entire story was busted. A case was registered.