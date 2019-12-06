Vasectomy done on Karur man sans consent, allege kin

ARAVINDRAJ By

Express News Service

KARUR: In a shocking case, the family members of a 50-year-old man with ‘mental illness’ have alleged that Kulithalai government hospital doctors performed a vasectomy procedure on him without consent, on Monday. While Sathyan’s family claims he is mentally ill, and was treated at the very same hospital, the Chief Medical Officer refuted the charges.

According to the family, vasectomy was performed on Sathyan at a camp conducted by the hospital on Monday and he had come home with a sum of Rs 1,100 and plaster on the body. His mother lodged a complaint saying the operation was forced on him.

Chief Medical Officer of GH R Srikanth said, “Sathyan was accompanied by another person to our camp. He answered our questions perfectly and did not sound like a mentally ill person, as claimed by his relatives. When I spoke to the psychiatrist at our hospital, he said there were no records of Sathyan getting treatment at our hospital.” The Kulithalai police is yet to file an FIR.