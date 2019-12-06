Wannabe chartered accountant becomes first transgender to land job with Forest Department

S Senthil Kumar By

Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Though this 21-year-old transgender wanted to become a Charted accountant (CA), she finds happiness in the fact that she has fulfilled her mother's dream of landing her father's job in Tamil Nadu Forest Department. It is said that she is the first transgender to have landed a job in Tamil Nadu Forest Department.

The State government issued an order for Sudhan Raj, who has later became S Deepthi, a transgender, a year ago. She became the junior assistant at the District Forest Office (DFO) at Charring Cross in Udagamandalam recently. The department gave the job to her on compassionate grounds after her father T Subramaniam, a guard in Periyanacikenpalayam forest range in Coimbatore district, died in a road accident in 2007.

Deepthi, a resident of Kavundampalayam in the city, studied up till BCom (Professional Accounting) at a private college near Karamadai. She told TNIE that she wanted to study CA as she had a passion to audit accounts, apart from visiting foreign countries. However, she changed her desire since her mother wanted her to continue her father's job in the Forest Department.

"We have been trying to get this job for the last five years. I received a written letter (No Objection Certificate) from my mother and my elder brother, who is deaf and mute, to get the job," she said.

Deepthi said that other trangenders Abinaya and Sandhiya supported her by providing financial assistance to study in college and R Chitra project manager of Imayam Trust helped her in landing the job.

R Chitra said that the Trust had approached the PCCF and told them about Deepthi's conditions, which could be improved if she landed the job.