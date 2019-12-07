Home States Tamil Nadu

Amma Call Centres yet to dispose grievance petitions received in 2018

The Chief Minister’s Special Cell is already involved in addressing people’s issues.

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Is Amma Call Centre, which was launched more than three years ago to ensure quick response to people’s grievances, effective in its bid to resolve the grievances of people quickly? While the state claims that 83 per cent of petitions received in 2019 have been disposed, officials are concerned that petitions dating back to year 2018 are still pending with state departments.

If one goes by the data from January 1, 2019 to October 31, 2019, a total of 3,874 petition are pending of the 7,903 petitions that were considered by the state departments. This means, more than 40 per cent petitions that were considered are yet to be disposed.

According to data, State departments received 22,813 petitions from people, of which it accepted 13,421 petitions and rejected 5,518 ones. A total of 3,874 petitions are pending of the 7,903 petitions considered, highlighting the callousness of state departments in the issue.

The maximum petitions pending are with the energy department which has accepted 1550 of the 2,184 petitions. And of those accepted, 16 were rejected and the pending petitions are 618. Similarly, Housing department claims it has 9 per cent pending petitions with it.

However, if one takes into account the 649 petition received of which 580 were rejected and 11 were accepted, then the data shows that housing department has 58 petitions pending. That means it has hardly taken any effort to dispose the pending petitions.  

According to information available with Express departments such as Revenue and Disaster Management, Transport, Tourism, Culture and Religious Endowments, Health and Family welfare, Social Welfare, Environment and forest, Higher Education, School Education, Agriculture, Highways and Minor Port and Labour and Employment still have to dispose petitions pertaining to 2018.

CM’s direction
The Chief Minister’s Special Cell is already involved in addressing people’s issues. It is learnt that Chief Minister’s Cell has directed the Grievance Redressal Officers of the departments to clear the petitions at the earliest

