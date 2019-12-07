Dalit girl sexually assaulted in Thanjavur, man held under POCSO

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: A man was arrested and booked under POCSO Act for aggravated sexual assault on a 14-year-old Dalit girl near Pattukkottai. According to sources, the girl coming from a village under the jurisdiction of Pattukkottai Taluk police station, was studying in Class IX.

On Wednesday evening, she was returning home from school when the man, a farmworker, waylaid her. He reportedly took her to a nearby coconut grove and sexually assaulted her. The incident came to light after the girl narrated the incident to her parents.

A complaint was filed with All Women Police station at Pattukkottai. Renuka Devi, Inspector of Police (incharge), registered a case under Section 5(i) read with Section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Assault Act) and arrested the suspect.

59-year-old held for raping minor

Erode: A 59-year-old man was arrested by city police for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl. The accused is a driver at a private children’s shelter home in Erode. The victim is a class VII student. The girl was not doing well for the past few days. The management noticed the girl’s odd behaviour and put her up for counselling, during which she revealed that the driver raped her on November 19, besides sexually abusing her several times.