Home States Tamil Nadu

Faced with protests, VCK vows to inaugurate Ambedkar statue in Karaikal

The VCK cadre protested and raised slogans. They alleged the District Collector was inciting communal hatred. They questioned if Ambedkar was a caste leader or a national leader.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) protested against the denial of permission to inaugurate the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Neravy of Karaikal district on Friday. The party also threw down a challenge and said it would inaugurate the statue despite the denial of permission.

Ambedkar’s 63rd death anniversary was observed across Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts on Friday. The controversial statue which was installed on Class Street in Neravy village of Neravy commune in Karaikal district a few days ago was not inaugurated as requested. VCK cadre garlanded the other and most prominent Ambedkar statue opposite Karaikal collectorate and demonstrated in front of it for a few minutes.

Addressing media, A Vanangamudi, a senior leader VCK leader in Karaikal, said, “We along with the people of Karaikal and those who love Ambedkar condemn District Collector A Vikranth Raja who has succumbed to casteism and casteists. We sought permission to inaugurate the Neravy statue almost 10 days ago, but he has misused his powers by citing lame reasons and imposed Section 144. He should withdraw it.  We will inaugurate hat statue soon, with or without permission.”

The VCK cadre protested and raised slogans. They alleged the District Collector was inciting communal hatred. They questioned if Ambedkar was a caste leader or a national leader.

Section 144 was ordered by Sub-divisional Magistrate M Adharsh and remained in force throughout Neravy commune. Several police were deployed across the commune and Class Street in Neravy village.
That statue remained covered on Friday. Leaders thronged to garland his statues across Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi VCK BR Ambedkar Ambedkar statue
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp