Faced with protests, VCK vows to inaugurate Ambedkar statue in Karaikal

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) protested against the denial of permission to inaugurate the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Neravy of Karaikal district on Friday. The party also threw down a challenge and said it would inaugurate the statue despite the denial of permission.



Ambedkar’s 63rd death anniversary was observed across Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts on Friday. The controversial statue which was installed on Class Street in Neravy village of Neravy commune in Karaikal district a few days ago was not inaugurated as requested. VCK cadre garlanded the other and most prominent Ambedkar statue opposite Karaikal collectorate and demonstrated in front of it for a few minutes.

Addressing media, A Vanangamudi, a senior leader VCK leader in Karaikal, said, “We along with the people of Karaikal and those who love Ambedkar condemn District Collector A Vikranth Raja who has succumbed to casteism and casteists. We sought permission to inaugurate the Neravy statue almost 10 days ago, but he has misused his powers by citing lame reasons and imposed Section 144. He should withdraw it. We will inaugurate hat statue soon, with or without permission.”



The VCK cadre protested and raised slogans. They alleged the District Collector was inciting communal hatred. They questioned if Ambedkar was a caste leader or a national leader.



Section 144 was ordered by Sub-divisional Magistrate M Adharsh and remained in force throughout Neravy commune. Several police were deployed across the commune and Class Street in Neravy village.

That statue remained covered on Friday. Leaders thronged to garland his statues across Nagapattinam and Karaikal districts.