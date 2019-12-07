NHAI directs state govt to fix FAStag in VVIP vehicles exempted from toll fee

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has directed the state government to fit fastag devices in government vehicles exempted from paying the user fee on the national highways. However, no deadline has been fixed for complying with the directive.

The vehicles used by judges of the Supreme Court and High Courts, MLAs and MPs, Chief Secretary, Speaker and District Collectors are exempted from paying the toll fee. In addition, fire-fighting trucks, ambulances and funeral vehicles are also exempted. However, the Chief Secretary is allowed free passage at toll gates only within the State and the Collectors get exemption only when he is using the vehicle for official purpose.

Initially, about 5,000 fastag devices are to be procured for distributing to exempted vehicles across India. “We are yet to get details on how many fastags are allocated to Tamil Nadu,” said an official. The NHAI sources, however, said that linking of savings account with the fastag would be optional for dignitaries. As per the new provision, fastags linked with the MPs and MLAs’ vehicles will automatically deactivated at the end of their tenure.

Presently, over 4,000-km national highway roads pass through the State and toll is collected at 48 places.

As per the NHAI user fee rules, except Collectors and a few other dignitaries, all other vehicles used by government officials and police have to be charged on the national highways.But in practice, vehicles used by tahsildars, RDOs, DSPs, DROs, SPs and Group-1 officers from various departments are given free passage.

In addition, leaders of certain political parties, advocates and mediapersons too get the exemption at some select toll gates. However, the present NHAI move will force all these vehicle-users to pay toll fee, said an official.

“The dignitaries will be allowed to use the extreme left lane. In case of vehicles piling up in the last lane, the vehicles which are given free run ‘unofficially’ will have to enter through fastag line where they have to pay the user fee. So all government officials must have fastag,” explained the official.