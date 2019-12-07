Home States Tamil Nadu

‘Shift Tasmacs far away from railway tracks’

As many as 800 people in the State have died after being hit by a speeding train this year, he pointed out and warned people to not cross railway tracks.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:02 AM

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The Railway police have sent a recommendation to all Collectors, suggesting that the liquor shops situated near railway tracks and stations be relocated to dissuade people from drinking on the tracks. While the suggestion to close all outlets along highways was proposed and briefly implemented as a means to curbing drunk driving, this one comes nearly a month after four college students were run over by a train while they were drinking on the tracks near Sulur.

Government Railway Police (GRP) Superintendent S Maheswaran said that the police personnel have been deployed to identify TASMAC outlets near railway tracks across the State. They have also identified several places along the tracks that are commonly used as drinking spots. He plans to write to Collectors, seeking permission to shift these shops out of the ‘vulnerable’ locations.

Maheswaran said this is a means to address the several misdemeanours near railway tracks -- people hurling stones at trains, drunk men getting hit by trains, etc. He did mention that the open line patrol has been strengthened -- particularly during the night hours -- to detain people who try to consume alcohol on or near the tracks.

The superintendent made the statement while visiting the Coimbatore Railway Junction to review the security arrangement for Friday, in view of the anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition. “People have been warned against not drinking on the railway tracks. Violators will be subjected to strict action. We have also instructed youth to not take selfies in front of locomotives,” he noted.

Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
