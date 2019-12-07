Home States Tamil Nadu

Special helpline for women and children in distress

City police commissioner AK Viswanathan on Friday participated in an awareness campaign at Chellammal Women's College in Guindy.

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Police has introduced an exclusive helpline for women and children in the city, to reach out to police if they are in distress. They can call 83003 04207 if they need police’s help and an exclusive control room is being set up at the office of Deputy Commissioner for Crime Against Women and Children at Thousand Lights.

The number has already become functional from Friday, and would co-exist along with the Statewide helplines 1091 and 1098 for women and children, respectively. The number would be functional round-the-clock and depending on the nature of the call, either a law and order patrol vehicle or the Amma patrol vehicle would rush to the spot. City police commissioner AK Viswanathan on Friday participated in an awareness campaign at Chellammal Women’s College in Guindy and distributed pamphlets to girls on how to download and use Kavalan SoS mobile phone application.

