Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu’s solar policy benefitted 2.86 lakh houses: TEDA chief

VV Shenoy, Executive Director, Indian Bank, said that the investments in the power sector would be in the range of Rs 9 lakh crore.

Published: 07th December 2019 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2019 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, as part of the new Solar Energy policy 2019, has implemented the Solar Power Greenhouses scheme, benefitting around 2.86 lakh houses in the State, said Asia Mariam, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA), Government of Tamil Nadu, according to a statement.

Inaugurating the 9th edition of TAN ENERGY Summit 2019 on the theme ‘Emerging Energy Scenario in the Current Economic Trend’, organized by the FICCI here on Friday, she said the State has given a capital subsidy of Rs 20,000 to the solar village with a 160MW solar panel. The TEDA chief also said that the State has solarized around 10,000 weavers’ houses in Tamil Nadu so far, with a pointed reference to the implementation of solar producing farmers’ scheme under which an incentive is extended to those farmers who are promoting solar energy.

V Kavitha Dutt, Chairperson, FICCI TNSC & JMD, The KCP Ltd, said the country’s per capita energy consumption today is a third of the global average and therefore, the power sector assumes significance and becomes the key focus area to promote sustained growth. VV Shenoy, Executive Director, Indian Bank, said that the investments in the power sector would be in the range of Rs 9 lakh crore in the next five years and the banks could play a major role in funding most of energy initiatives.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | EPS)
US to start accepting H-1B visa applications from April 1
The two-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by the 35-year-old man at the tea shop.
True grit: Karnataka schoolgirl fights off sex pervert
India's skipper Virat Kohli plays a shot during the first T20 cricket match against West Indies. (Photo | PTI)
Amazing, extraterrestrial: Cricket fraternity lauds Virat Kohli
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS, A Raja Chidambaram)
Your SBI debit card will be invalid from Jan 1, hurry up get new one now!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's brand new pedestrian plaza springs to life
NHRC team reaches Hyderabad, to visit 'encounter' spot, examine bodies
Gallery
The four accused in the rape and murder of a 26-year-old veterinarian in Hyderabad were killed by the police in the early hours of Friday at the spot where the victim's charred body had earlier been found. Here's a timeline of events that unfolded.
'Encounter' with Hyderabad rape accused: Here's a timeline of how the events unfolded
Arterial roads of Chennai like the Anna Salai and the Poonamalle High Road, suffer from potholes, bumps and sewage stagnation among many other issues. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Anna Salai to Poonamalle, no roads - just potholes in Chennai
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp