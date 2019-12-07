Tamil Nadu’s solar policy benefitted 2.86 lakh houses: TEDA chief

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government, as part of the new Solar Energy policy 2019, has implemented the Solar Power Greenhouses scheme, benefitting around 2.86 lakh houses in the State, said Asia Mariam, Managing Director, Tamil Nadu Energy Development Agency (TEDA), Government of Tamil Nadu, according to a statement.



Inaugurating the 9th edition of TAN ENERGY Summit 2019 on the theme ‘Emerging Energy Scenario in the Current Economic Trend’, organized by the FICCI here on Friday, she said the State has given a capital subsidy of Rs 20,000 to the solar village with a 160MW solar panel. The TEDA chief also said that the State has solarized around 10,000 weavers’ houses in Tamil Nadu so far, with a pointed reference to the implementation of solar producing farmers’ scheme under which an incentive is extended to those farmers who are promoting solar energy.



V Kavitha Dutt, Chairperson, FICCI TNSC & JMD, The KCP Ltd, said the country’s per capita energy consumption today is a third of the global average and therefore, the power sector assumes significance and becomes the key focus area to promote sustained growth. VV Shenoy, Executive Director, Indian Bank, said that the investments in the power sector would be in the range of Rs 9 lakh crore in the next five years and the banks could play a major role in funding most of energy initiatives.