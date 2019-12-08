42-year-old bizman arrested for marrying a minor in Uthukuli

By Express News Service

TIRUPUR: A 42-year-old man was arrested in Uthukuli for marrying a 15-year-old girl, on Thursday.

According to police sources, Balasubramanium (42) of Uthukuli is a businessman engaged in trading used cars. He was searching for a bride through his friends and got to know about a 15-year-old girl who works at a private company in Koolipalayam in Uthukuli.



The girl and her parents were struggling to make ends meet. Balasubramanium met the girl’s parents, Perumal and Rukmini. They had initially declined his proposal, said police.



However, the businessman had convinced them by stating that he could help them financially. He had also promised to take cars of the educational expenses of the couple’s second daughter.



Police sources said that family accepted the proposal and the girl was married to Balasubramanium on November 15. The marriage was conducted in secrecy, but an anonymous caller informed the child helpline on November 19.



The helpline officials found Balasubramanium’s location on December 4 and registered a complaint.

The businessman was arrested on December 5 and remanded to custody.