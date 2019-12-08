42-year-old bizman arrested for marrying a minor in Uthukuli

TIRUPUR: A 42-year-old man was arrested in Uthukuli for marrying a 15-year-old girl, on Thursday.
According to police sources, Balasubramanium (42) of Uthukuli is a businessman engaged in trading used cars. He was searching for a bride through his friends and got to know about a 15-year-old girl who works at a private company in Koolipalayam in Uthukuli.
The girl and her parents were struggling to make ends meet. Balasubramanium met the girl’s parents, Perumal and Rukmini. They had initially declined his proposal, said police.
However, the businessman had convinced them by stating that he could help them financially. He had also promised to take cars of the educational expenses of the couple’s second daughter.
Police sources said that family accepted the proposal and the girl was married to Balasubramanium on November 15. The marriage was conducted in secrecy, but an anonymous caller informed the child helpline on November 19.
The helpline officials found Balasubramanium’s location on December 4 and registered a complaint.
The businessman was arrested on December 5 and remanded to custody.
TIRUPUR: A 42-year-old man was arrested in Uthukuli for marrying a 15-year-old girl, on Thursday.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls
Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops
Fresh protests in Manipur against Citizenship Bill
UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India
Sri Lanka's Tamil party to discuss 13th amendment with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals