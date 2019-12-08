A trip to Velankanni turns fatal, three drown in sea

By Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The bodies of three youth who drowned in the sea near Velankanni on Friday have washed ashore in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased are V Prakash (22), from Thottanampatti in Dindigul district, M Mani (20), from Dindigul, and S Narasimman (16) from Pakkiripalayam in Tiruvannamalai district.



According to sources, a group of seven people who were working at a private company in Coimbatore had come on tour to Velankanni. Prakash, Mani, Narasimman and R Kannan got into the sea when they were washed away by the waves. Kannan, who knew swimming, managed to reach the shore while others were missing.



The group of friends at the shore informed the marine police. The Coastal Security Group were running a search since Friday evening. The bodies, first spotted by the local fishers, were retrieved by the marine police and were sent for autopsy to Nagapattinam General Hospital.



A case has been registered. The sea has been raging in Velankanni, Nagapattinam, and Vedaranyam. The Coastal Security Group has requested people to not venture into sea currently.