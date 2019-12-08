A trip to Velankanni turns fatal, three drown in sea

NAGAPATTINAM: The bodies of three youth who drowned in the sea near Velankanni on Friday have washed ashore in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased are V Prakash (22), from Thottanampatti in Dindigul district, M Mani (20), from Dindigul, and S Narasimman (16) from Pakkiripalayam in Tiruvannamalai district.
According to sources, a group of seven people who were working at a private company in Coimbatore had come on tour to Velankanni. Prakash, Mani, Narasimman and R Kannan got into the sea when they were washed away by the waves. Kannan, who knew swimming, managed to reach the shore while others were missing.
The group of friends at the shore informed the marine police. The Coastal Security Group were running a search since Friday evening. The bodies, first spotted by the local fishers, were retrieved by the marine police and were sent for autopsy to Nagapattinam General Hospital.
A case has been registered. The sea has been raging in Velankanni, Nagapattinam, and Vedaranyam. The Coastal Security Group has requested people to not venture into sea currently.
NAGAPATTINAM: The bodies of three youth who drowned in the sea near Velankanni on Friday have washed ashore in the wee hours of Saturday. The deceased are V Prakash (22), from Thottanampatti in Dindigul district, M Mani (20), from Dindigul, and S Narasimman (16) from Pakkiripalayam in Tiruvannamalai district.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls
Gujarat: Wife helped 3 people rape 12-year-old daughter over a year, man tells cops
Fresh protests in Manipur against Citizenship Bill
UK PM Johnson visits Hindu temple, vows to partner with PM Modi to build new India
Sri Lanka's Tamil party to discuss 13th amendment with President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa
Shane Warne awaits big pay day for his small stake in Rajasthan Royals