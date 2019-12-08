AIADMK holds talks with two more allies

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday continued preliminary talks on seat-sharing with two more allies - All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, led by R Sarathkumar, and Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi led by NR Dhanabalan, for the local body elections.
Later, both leaders went into a huddle with senior functionaries regarding the announcement of DMK that it will approach the court against the fresh election notification too. The discussions lasted more than 30 minutes.
