AIADMK holds talks with two more allies

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Saturday continued preliminary talks on seat-sharing with two more allies - All India Samathuva Makkal Katchi, led by R Sarathkumar, and Perunthalaivar Makkal Katchi led by NR Dhanabalan, for the local body elections.



Later, both leaders went into a huddle with senior functionaries regarding the announcement of DMK that it will approach the court against the fresh election notification too. The discussions lasted more than 30 minutes.