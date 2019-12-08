Express Impact: Leaking pipeline on Madurai's Vandiyur main road relaid

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Maintenance wing of Aavin cleared the blockage and relaid the road at Vandiyur Main Road. on November 25, TNIE carried a news article -- 'Pipeline leaks trouble' -- about the road, where a portion was dug by Aavin dairy farm resulting in leakage in the pipeline.

Following the complaint filed by a hotel owner, the maintenance wing found the cause of the leakage and repaired the pipeline. However, it remained open nearly for a month, causing traffic congestion and accidents on the narrow stretch.

Speaking to TNIE, a shopkeeper in the locality, Suresh Kumar, said that after a temporary halt, they resumed the works a week ago. "Stairs in front of two buildings were damaged, along with the road, during the work. They restored both, however, some of the restoration work is still pending." A permanent solution could be sort by rerouting the pipeline through non-residential areas, he added.

The 11-km-long pipeline that ferries nearly 4.5 lakh litres of water from a well in LKT Nagar to Aavin dairy farm runs beneath several buildings. For the residents and businessmen in the area, draining out water from their buildings had became a daily routine. The pipeline that was laid some 60 years ago, now runs beneath Vandiyur cemetery, Sourashtrapuram, Yanaikkal, Naveen Bakery and Kolcha complex before ending at Aavin dairy farm.