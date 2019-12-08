Home States Tamil Nadu

Express Impact: Leaking pipeline on Madurai's Vandiyur main road relaid

TNIE carried a news article titled 'Pipeline leaks trouble' on the woes faced by the users of Vandiyur Main Road.

Published: 08th December 2019 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2019 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

pipeline leakage

Following the complaint filed by a hotel owner, the maintenance wing found the cause of the leakage and repaired the pipeline. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Maintenance wing of Aavin cleared the blockage and relaid the road at Vandiyur Main Road. on November 25, TNIE carried a news article -- 'Pipeline leaks trouble' -- about the road, where a portion was dug by Aavin dairy farm resulting in leakage in the pipeline.

Following the complaint filed by a hotel owner, the maintenance wing found the cause of the leakage and repaired the pipeline. However, it remained open nearly for a month, causing traffic congestion and accidents on the narrow stretch.

Speaking to TNIE, a shopkeeper in the locality, Suresh Kumar, said that after a temporary halt, they resumed the works a week ago. "Stairs in front of two buildings were damaged, along with the road, during the work. They restored both, however, some of the restoration work is still pending." A permanent solution could be sort by rerouting the pipeline through non-residential areas, he added.

The 11-km-long pipeline that ferries nearly 4.5 lakh litres of water from a well in LKT Nagar to Aavin dairy farm runs beneath several buildings. For the residents and businessmen in the area, draining out water from their buildings had became a daily routine. The pipeline that was laid some 60 years ago, now runs beneath Vandiyur cemetery, Sourashtrapuram, Yanaikkal, Naveen Bakery and Kolcha complex before ending at Aavin dairy farm.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
pipeline leak Vandiyur Main Road
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp