Forest Dept goes the extra mile to help jumbo Aandal shed weight

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: It seems that the Forest Department has decided to go the extra mile to get Aandal, the elephant that killed a mahout recently, in shape. Her mahout has been ordered to take her for longer walks at the Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR), to help the jumbo shed weight.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest Officer and Deputy Director of ATR, A S Marimuthu said, "Veterinarians N S Manokaran, Sugumar and Kalaivanan examined the animal on Friday and Saturday and directed its mahout to take her for longer walks in the morning and during evenings in order to get her in shape. The elephant has extra fat in her body as she was standing for long hours at the Kurumbapatty zoological park near Salem.

"We have started providing a diet to Aandal that is similar to that of other captive elephants. She is currently at Varagaliyar, based on an order from the chief wildlife warden. The veterinarians had also certified that the animal is free from TB and other contagious diseases. So it can mingle with other elephants. The animal is not aggressive now and in fact, it has started to move well with Arisiraja and Chinnathambi," said Marimuthu.

Arisiraja started accepting hand feeding

"Earlier, Arisiraja was accepting only sugarcane through hand feeding from his mahout. Other food items used to be placed in the krall. From Saturday however, the animal is being hand-fed. It is a sign that Arisiraja is slowly coming under the control of his mahout. Moreover, Chinnathambi has started following orders and he is even holding a rope in his mouth," said the forest officer.