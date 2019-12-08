Kalvi Tholaikatchi district coordinators removed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The administration of the State government’s educational channel Kalvi Tholaikatchi has removed 53 District Media Coordinators from their posts recently.



The channel was launched by the School Education Department (SED) on August 26 and it is said that the action was taken due to prevailing administrative issues.



A district coordinator, on condition of anonymity, said, “As many as 53 government school teachers who were skilled in making programmes for students were appointed as district media coordinators at Kalvi Tholaikatchi in March. Receiving directions from the programme head, we have been covering government school functions, talents exhibited by students, etc.



“However, last month, a senior official from Kalvi Tholaikatchi verbally told the district media coordinators to go work at their schools. When the coordinators enquired about the issue with their heads, they did not tender a proper reply,” she said.



According to sources, a senior programme head from the channel had bought substandard equipment for setting up the studio. He is also said to have appointed all the 53 media coordinators. The SED is currently conducting an inquiry on the matter and has planned to take departmental action against the officer who is from Coimbatore, said sources.



“Following the removal of the programme head, the media coordinators appointed by him have also been removed. Although their removal is temporary, the Department is said to be looking at appointing teachers, who are qualified for the posts,” claimed sources, adding that staff from the channel headquarters are currently generating programme content.