Kamal Haasan's party, Rajini forum won't contest in Tamil Nadu rural civic polls

The actor-politician said his party will not contest the rural civic polls adding that the party's goal was to wrest power in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 Assembly elections.

CHENNAI: Actor-politician and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan on Sunday said his party will not contest polls to rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu and a forum led by actor Rajinikanth said he will not support any party for the local elections.

The MNM chief, referring to the upcoming rural civic polls in the state, claimed it has become clear that people's participation will be very less in these elections.

Alleging that the local body polls will not be a journey towards people's welfare, Haasan, in a statement, hit out at both the ruling AIADMK and DMK for "staging a political drama" in the name of local polls.

Hence, the actor-politician said his party will not contest the rural civic polls adding that the party's goal was to wrest power in Tamil Nadu in the 2021 Assembly elections.

Superstar Rajinikanth-led Rajini Makkal Mandram, a launch vehicle for his proposed political party said, "our beloved chief Rajinikanth has not offered his support to anyone for the upcoming civic polls in Tamil Nadu."

The Mandram said legal action will be taken if anyone canvassed votes using its name, flag or the actor's name or photograph.

Rajinikanth had also declared that the Assembly elections in 2021 was his target.

On December 7, the State Election Commission issued a fresh notification for elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts of Tamil Nadu on December 27 and 30.

The SEC left behind nine districts where the Supreme Court, in its verdict on Friday, had directed completion of the delimitation exercise in four months.

The polls, however, appear to be hanging in balance as the DMK, immediately after the new notification, said it had no other option but to again move the court over completion of the delimitation exercise and quota for SC/STs and women in accordance with the apex court's directive.

On December 2, the SEC had announced elections to rural local bodies in two phases on December 27 and 30.

The DMK, however, approached the Supreme Court and following its verdict, the election panel issued a fresh notification.

The state government had this year bifurcated Tirunelveli and Villupuram districts and created new districts of Tenkasi and Kallakurichi respectively.

Vellore was divided into three districts, comprising residuary Vellore, and two new districts of Tirupattur and Ranipet.

Chengelpet was carved out of Kancheepuram.

By reorganising four districts, five new districts were carved out.

