TN to sign MoU with American company

Students who perform well in this training will be selected for an intensive two-month residential training prior to NEET.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with an American company that will help the State’s free NEET coaching programme. In a tweet on Saturday, School Education Minister KA Sengottaiyan said the government will sign the MoU within a week.

Officials from School Education Department did not reveal more details about the pact, when approached. The government conducted an orientation and started this year’s free training across the State in August last week.  

Nearly 50 students were chosen for each centre through a screening test. Training in Chennai is being conducted by EETOOS, a private organisation that is based out of Kota. It has also been conducting training in select centres at Coimbatore and Erode.

