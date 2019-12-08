Virudhunagar: Drunk thief dozes in temple, caught

By Express News Service

VIRUDHUNAGAR: Perhaps he shouldn’t have celebrated too early. But hey, the reward was handsome; the climate was murky and the liquor bottle was clinking against the shiny valuables he had just relieved of a temple deity, Can’t help himself, you know! He relaxes, cuddles the valuables, unscrews the bottle cap and gulps down the liquor. Oh man, it must have been one strong booze. Seemed like he hallucinated that he was lounging at his living room couch. Eyes opened after a power nap, there stands a group of policemen ready to punish the ‘highly unprofessional’ thief.



This is the story of Sendhur alias Sendhurpandi (55), who religiously chooses only one kind of spot as his workplace -- Temples. According to police, Sendhur was a mason from Vilathikulam and into burglary since 2001. His modus operandi goes like this. He would zero in a temple; pay a visit as a devotee; would scan the temple and execute the plan.



On Friday midnight, Sendhurpandi gained entry into R R Nagar Perumal Temple by breaking its lock. After stealing a few valuables and money from the temple hundial, Sendhurpandi boozed and passed out inside the temple premises.



Meanwhile, the Vachakkarapatti police, who were on patrol, found the temple’s lock broken and spotted the burglar sleeping, with the stolen valuables lying beside him. When the police took him to station and inquired, Sendhur reportedly confessed to have burgled Rs 1.21 lakh from a Shivan temple in Pulikutthi a few months ago.



Police retrieved Rs 11,500 and the stolen valuables from the suspect. He was remanded later.

Meet our hero

