AIADMK playing foul to win: TTV Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: The ruling party is trying to win the local body elections by indulging in electoral malpractice, said General Secretary of AMMK TTV Dhinakaran in Harur on Sunday. Speaking to media persons on the sidelines of a function, he said that conducting the local body elections for rural areas in two phases would lead to the victory of the party in power. So, he urged the State Election Commission to come up with an alternate plan and conduct the election in a fair manner.

About increasing incidents of violence against women in the country, Dhinakaran said that the State government should not be handling Pollachi sexual abuse case like the Telangana State.

“Had former chief minister J Jayalalithaa been alive, she would have handled rape cases in a different manner,” he added.

The AMMK leader also wanted parents to raise their male and female children equally by imparting gender lessons.

A statement on Sunday said the party is instead keen on contesting the assembly polls in 2021. Kamal’s statement said the people’s participation in local body polls would be less.