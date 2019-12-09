Home States Tamil Nadu

Cabbage hogs the limelight

In smaller eateries, dishes like onion dosa, omelettes and other items have been totally taken off the menu.

Published: 09th December 2019 04:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Owing to increasing onion prices, eateries have begun replacing onion with cabbage

Owing to increasing onion prices, eateries have begun replacing onion with cabbage. Picture taken in Tiruchy. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Dishes with onions as a major ingredient are going off menus in various eateries in the district due to skyrocketing prices. Traders are lamenting customers are avoiding buying onions, which has led to reduced demand in Tiruchy. Prices of drumsticks have also soared in Tiruchy, with 1 kg selling for Rs 600 on Wednesday.

Onion cultivation took a severe hit due to heavy rains in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, destroying much of the crop. The number of trucks carrying onions to wholesale markets here has dropped in a drastic manner. For almost three months, onion prices have been ruling at above Rs 100 rupee per kg. With prices predicted to go higher, owners of eateries are using less onions in their dishes.

In smaller eateries, dishes like onion dosa, omelettes and other items have been totally taken off the menu. Some places are using cabbage as a substitute for onions. With the prices of drumsticks and garlic also rising, smaller eateries are finding it hard to satisfy customers with alternative vegetables as substitutes.

Speaking to TNIE,  Kadhar, a street eatery owner, said, “For such onion-based dishes, we are able to earn Rs 5 to 7 as profit. But as onion prices have drastically increased to above Rs 120, we cannot afford to provide dishes for the prices listed. We also cannot increase prices of dishes, which may cause us to lose customers. To deal with the situation, we are only using onions where absolutely essential.” He said for side dishes and fillings, owners of smaller eateries are using alternatives like cucumber and cabbage to replace onions.  

Bala, another eatery owner, said, “In certain cases, we are providing the dishes at a slightly increased cost. Apart from this, we have started using brinjal and other vegetables to replace drumsticks.”

