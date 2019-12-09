Cop stabs woman in front of police station in Tirunelveli

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: A police constable was arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to murder a woman in front of Kadayam police station. Sources said the suspect surrendered before the Kadayam police after the incident.

According to the sources, the constable, S Thatchanamoorthy of Ambasamudram, has been serving as a driver at Veeravanallur police station. The woman, Muppidathi Sakthi, is residing in front of the Kadayam police station with her mother and two daughters after having separated from her husband.

Four years ago, while Thatchanamoorthy was working at the Kadayam police station, the two were having a relationship. They allegedly had an argument for the last two days, said the sources. On Sunday, Thatchanamoorthy stabbed her in front of the police station, added the sources. The victim, who suffered head and neck injuries, was taken to Government Tenkasi hospital. The Kadayam police registered a case.