DMK flays SEC for not following SC directives

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: DMK on Sunday condemned the State Election Commission (SEC) for not following the Supreme Court directives when notifying local body polls. A resolution to this effect was adopted at a meeting of district secretaries and elected representatives, chaired by party president MK Stalin, here.

The meeting also unanimously accepted the decision of the party’s president MK Stalin to again approach the court for seeking directives for conducting the local body elections after completing ward delimitation and reservations properly. Women’s wing meeting was held on Saturday, under the leadership of M Kanimozhi.