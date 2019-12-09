Madurai notifies most TB cases in Tamil Nadu: New report

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madurai district stands first with the notification of over 8,000 tuberculosis cases, while Central Chennai is second with over 7,000 cases, according to India TB Report 2019, released by Union Health Ministry.

The report also showed that in some districts private doctors notified a good number of cases. Among 8,094 cases that were notified from Madurai district, 4,768 cases were notified from public sector and 3,326 cases were notified from private sector. Similarly, among 7,454 cases notified from Chennai Central, 4,521 cases were from public sector and 2,933 from private.

Meanwhile, Kancheepuram stood third with 6,145 notified cases. Among them, 5,651 cases were notified from public sector, but only 494 cases were notified from private sector.

Officials said awareness among private doctors, laboratory technicians and pharmacists are the reasons for better notification of TB cases. Still, awareness among doctors in a few districts is low which need to be addressed.

District TB Officer, Tiruvallur, Lakshmi Murali told Express “Now private doctors notifying cases has increased due to awareness. Not only doctors, pharmacists, and laboratory technicians also started doing the same. We are creating awareness.” The State health department is also giving Rs 500 as an incentive for patients notified from private hospitals. "Again, not many patients from private hospitals are willing to take the incentive, in such cases we are recording it. Our aim is to end tuberculosis by 2025. So, awareness and reporting of cases have also increased.”

According to the report, from 13 districts in the State, totally 48,005 TB cases were reported. Among them, Karur district notified the least. In total, it notified 1,073 cases, among them 831 cases were from the public sector and 242 were from the private sector.

However, S Kanagasabapathy, State president, Indian Medical Association, said, “TB notification is mandatory and all practitioners should inform the concerned TB Control officers. We have conducted sensitisation programme in 12 districts and we are in the process of extending it to other districts. Now, the government has also relaxed few norms. Unlike earlier, now doctors can inform the TB officer concerned about the case and need not inform other health workers.”

“Also, now patients in private hospital can collect drugs supplied from government hospitals unlike previously from their respective doctors,” he said.