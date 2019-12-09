Home States Tamil Nadu

Man arrested for attacking onion thief

Published: 09th December 2019 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Onions

For representational purposes (Photo| Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after a roadside vendor who was beaten up in public for trying to steal a sack of onions, police arrested the man who initiated the attack.

The incident happened at the Rangapillai Market on Nehru Street. Early on Saturday, load men in Grand Bazaar were busy unloading vegetables in wholesale and retail shops. While unloading they found a bag of onion missing. The onions belonged to wholesale dealer V Velmurugan. They noticed a man, in his late forties, trying to escape with the missing sack on his two-wheeler. The workers and other shopkeepers tied him up to a lamp post and thrashed him mercilessly before the police were informed about the incident. After police reached the spot, he was sent to the government hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, Sankar(49) of Gandhithirunallur in Mutharayarpalayam steals vegetables every morning. But on request from family, Velmurugan didn't file any complaint against Sankar.

However, Sankar complained against load man Ashok of Thengaithittu for attacking him. Grand Bazaar police filed a case on Sunday and arrested Ashok.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
onion roadside vendor
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp