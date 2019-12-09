Man arrested for attacking onion thief

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after a roadside vendor who was beaten up in public for trying to steal a sack of onions, police arrested the man who initiated the attack.

The incident happened at the Rangapillai Market on Nehru Street. Early on Saturday, load men in Grand Bazaar were busy unloading vegetables in wholesale and retail shops. While unloading they found a bag of onion missing. The onions belonged to wholesale dealer V Velmurugan. They noticed a man, in his late forties, trying to escape with the missing sack on his two-wheeler. The workers and other shopkeepers tied him up to a lamp post and thrashed him mercilessly before the police were informed about the incident. After police reached the spot, he was sent to the government hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, Sankar(49) of Gandhithirunallur in Mutharayarpalayam steals vegetables every morning. But on request from family, Velmurugan didn't file any complaint against Sankar.

However, Sankar complained against load man Ashok of Thengaithittu for attacking him. Grand Bazaar police filed a case on Sunday and arrested Ashok.