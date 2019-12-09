Mettupalayam victim’s wife and kids homeless

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For the past week, since a wall collapse killed 17 Dalits at Nadur in Mettupalayam, the family of one of the victims has been homeless, neighbours said.

After Gurusamy, a painter by profession, died in the tragedy, his wife Sudha and children Manikandan (10) and Vaishnavi (9) have been living on the street, their neighbours told Express. Sudha and the children were visiting a relative when tragedy struck in the wee hours of December 2.

Besides losing the family’s sole breadwinner, they also lost their home and possessions, including the children’s school books.

Their neighbours in Kannappan Nagar in Nadur said the family has been conducting pujas for Gurusamy for the past few days and has been staying and sleeping out in the open in the locality. Sudha could not be contacted as, according to the residents, the children fell ill and she took them to a relative’s house in Alakombu, a village near Sirumugai.

“Seeing them struggle, we have been providing food and shelter in the day time. But, all the houses here are very small with just one or two rooms so they are hesitating to stay with anyone,” said neighbour R Sekar of Nadur.

Sekar urged the government to provide the family a temporary shelter in Nadur till a new house, as assured by the State, is constructed. He said that the children were studying in Class 6 and 5 at a government school in Mettupalayam. Sudha reportedly said she didn’t want to stay with relatives in Sirumugai as their house too was small.

Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani, when told of this, said that temporary shelter had been provided for families at the Community Hall in Nadur.

“Also, we are facilitating a permanent house at the same place for the families. As part of the process, I have asked the Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board to visit the place on Monday. Also, we have directed officials to make arrangements for books and certificate for the children,” he said.

‘Shelter available’

