Home States Tamil Nadu

Mettupalayam victim’s wife and kids homeless

Sekar urged the government to provide the family a temporary shelter in Nadur till a new house, as assured by the State, is constructed.

Published: 09th December 2019 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th December 2019 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

Family members of Gurusamy, who was a victim in the Mettupalayam wall collapse incident, sitting at the site of the mishap on Saturday.

Family members of Gurusamy, who was a victim in the Mettupalayam wall collapse incident, sitting at the site of the mishap on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For the past week, since a wall collapse killed 17 Dalits at Nadur in Mettupalayam, the family of one of the victims has been homeless, neighbours said.

After Gurusamy, a painter by profession, died in the tragedy, his wife Sudha and children Manikandan (10) and Vaishnavi (9) have been living on the street, their neighbours told Express. Sudha and the children were visiting a relative when tragedy struck in the wee hours of December 2.

Besides losing the family’s sole breadwinner, they also lost their home and possessions, including the children’s school books.

Their neighbours in Kannappan Nagar in Nadur said the family has been conducting pujas for Gurusamy for the past few days and has been staying and sleeping out in the open in the locality. Sudha could not be contacted as, according to the residents, the children fell ill and she took them to a relative’s house in Alakombu, a village near Sirumugai.

“Seeing them struggle, we have been providing food and shelter in the day time. But, all the houses here are very small with just one or two rooms so they are hesitating to stay with anyone,” said neighbour R Sekar of Nadur.

Sekar urged the government to provide the family a temporary shelter in Nadur till a new house, as assured by the State, is constructed. He said that the children were studying in Class 6 and 5 at a government school in Mettupalayam. Sudha reportedly said she didn’t want to stay with relatives in Sirumugai as their house too was small.

Coimbatore District Collector K Rajamani, when told of this, said that temporary shelter had been provided for families at the Community Hall in Nadur.

“Also, we are facilitating a permanent house at the same place for the families. As part of the process, I have asked the Executive Engineer of Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board to visit the place on Monday. Also, we have directed officials to make arrangements for books and certificate for the children,” he said.

‘Shelter available’
Coimbatore district collector K Rajamani said a temporary shelter was provided for victims’ kin at the  Nadur community hall. Officials would visit the site on Monday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mettupalayam Mettupalayam tragedy
India Matters
Image of elderly citizens for representation purpose. (File| EPS)
Planning to retire early? here's a tip, limit your annual withdrawals
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
From December 16, you can make NEFT transfers 24x7
A class X dropout, Akash only recently that bought his own ambulance.
TN ambulance driver with 3-year-old patient covers 90 km in 70 minutes
Indian batsman Shivam Dube plays a shot during the second T20 cricket match against West Indies at Greenfield International Cricket Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram. (EPS| BP Deepu)
Capable of hitting six on any ground, says Shivam Dube

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Fire: Search for missing Bihar teenager ends in morgue
JNU students lathi-charged during protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan
Gallery
South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019. (Photo | AFP)
All you need to know about 2019 Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi
As interim Congress chief Sonia Gandhi turns 73 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the veteran politician. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Happy birthday Sonia Gandhi: Check out some rare photos of the veteran Congress leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp