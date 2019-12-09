Home States Tamil Nadu

Official apathy led to Mettupalayam tragedy: Tirupur MP K Subbarayan

Debris of the wall that collapsed on three tiled-roof houses following heavy rain at Nadur in Mettupalayam on Monday. (Photo| EPS/A RAJA CHIDAMBARAM)

COIMBATORE: Tirupur MP K Subbarayan has stated that the negligence of government officials is what led to the Mettupalayam tragedy that claimed 17 lives.

The Communist Party of India (CPI) functionary, in a press release, said, “I visited Nadur near Mettupalayam where 17 innocent people lost their lives due to the compound wall collapse. This incident occurred mainly due to the negligence of government officials. The people had already submitted a petition to Mettupalayam municipality, seeking demolition of the wall but no action was taken. The relief fund announced by the State government is not sufficient; Rs 25 lakh should be distributed to each of the affected families. The government should also provide alternative houses to them.”

“The way in which the police responded to those who protested was not fair. It is in violation of human rights. The family members were not allowed to see the deceased one last time. Rather, the police and revenue department officials took away the bodies after postmortem exam and cremated them. The CPI strongly condemns this activity,” he said.

CPI State Secretary and former MLA Arumugam, Coimbatore District Secretary V S Sundaram and party members were also present.

Cremation
