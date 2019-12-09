Onion prices will come down in 20 days: CM Palaniswami

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Onion prices will come down within the next 20 days, said Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, here, on Sunday.

He said once the harvested onions reach the market, the prices would drop.

The Chief Minister who was interacting with mediapersons at the Coimbatore International Airport further said that the ongoing onion price hike is not happening in Tamil Nadu alone and rather is a nation-wide phenomenon.

To keep onion prices under control, he said, the government has been procuring it from other States.

Speaking about the local body polls, Palaniswami said the AIADMK alliance will win by a large margin.

Responding to DMK President MK Stalin’s comments on the elections, he said they are baseless allegations and added that Stalin’s plan is to postpone the local body elections.

“The DMK, especially MK Stalin, is afraid to meet the public fearing defeat. Every time, Stalin asks the AIADMK whether we are ready for the elections. Now I am asking why the DMK is afraid to face the polls. The SEC has received as many as 19,000 objection petitions related to the delimitation process and they were rectified. The Opposition leader should give a statement about objections in the delimitation and reservation process,” said Palaniswami.