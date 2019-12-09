Onions from Egypt, Turkey to reach Tamil Nadu soon: Minister

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Onions imported from Egypt and Turkey would reach the country in two to three days and the Centre would distribute it among States, Minister R Kamaraj said.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, he said heavy rain in onion-producing States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had adversely impacted the arrival of the vegetable in the normally lean season of November-December because of which prices increased.

He said though it is expected the situation would improve in another few weeks, the Centre has taken measures to import one lakh tonnes of onions from Egypt and Turkey.

“Imported onions would start arriving in two to three days and Tamil Nadu’s share would be distributed through the more than 5,000 fair price shops,” he said. Responding to a question, he said the ruling AIADMK has no fears in facing local body elections and it was the DMK which approached the courts to cancel the polls.

Heavy rains



Food Minister R Kamaraj said heavy rain in onion-producing States such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh had adversely impacted the arrival of the vegetable in the normally lean season of November-December because of which prices increased.