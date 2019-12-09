Puducherry Congress distributes onions in party office to celebrate Sonia Gandhi's birthday

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In a unique way, Puducherry Congress on Monday celebrated party chief Sonia Gandhi's birthday in a unique way by distributing onions at the party office.

Chief minister V Narayanasamy, PCC leader A Namassivayam jointly distributed half kilograms to each partymen as well as people who passed by that way. Around hundred people received the onion gift from the Congress leaders.

The chief minister said that it was a gesture urging the union government to reduce the price of onions. People are bearing the brunt of spiralling prices, he said.

At present, the requirement is 100 tons but supply is only l30 tons which has caused the onion price hike from Rs130/kg to R 190/kg.

Earlier in the day, a cake was cut in the party office and prayers were offered in Sri Manakulavinayagar temple to celebrate the birthday of Sonia Gandhi.