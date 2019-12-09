PWD employee murdered in Puducherry

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: In what can be conceived as return of gang-war in Puducherry, a 45-year-old PWD employee was brutally murdered on the streets of the Union Territory by a group of men, allegedly to avenge the death of their leader on Sunday morning.

Police said, Loganathan alias Logu of Vaithikuppam, was on his way to a temple early in the morning on his bike when he was surrounded by the people near Saint Mary Church in Kuruchikuppam. They attacked him and damaged his face to the extent that he could not be recognised. Later, his wife Sugana came to the spot and recognised the body.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the murder happened due to an enmity between Loganathan’s brother-in-law, Thambidurai, and Pandian, as Loganathan had helped Pandian’s alleged killer gets bail a few years back.

Sources said Loganathan is not the first person to be killed in enmity between the two gangs. Thambidurai and Pandian had a long-standing enmity over dominance in the village. One day, Thambidurai was murdered by the members of Pandian gang.

Within a few months of his murder, his brother, Jagadesan, and another gangman, Maran, were also said to be murdered by the same gang. To take revenge of these killings, Pandian was murdered allegedly by Thambidurai’s gang members last year. Later, it is alleged that Loganathan helped Pandian’s alleged murderer get bail.

Before this incident, Pandian’s men had tried to kill Loganathan even earlier but were pacified by the village panchayat. It is also said that Loganathan had a great escape during Jagadesan’s murder when he had sustained a minor injury on his hand.

After this incident, Loganathan always wore helmet out of fear before getting out of his house.