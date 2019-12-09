SEC ignored directives on delimitation: DMK

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Charging that the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a fresh notification for elections to rural local bodies in 27 districts without following the directives of Supreme Court on December 6, DMK president MK Stalin on Saturday said “The DMK has no other option but to approach the court to ensure completion of delimitation process and reservation for SC/STs and women in accordance with the directives of SC.”

In a statement here, he said the SEC had failed to note the key points in the SC verdict.