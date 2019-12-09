Tamil Nadu girl bags gold at South Asian Games

PUDUKKOTTAI: P Anuradha who hails from Nemmelipatti in Pudukkottai, won gold in the 87 kg category at the South Asian Games at Kathmandu in Nepal. She lifted a combined weight of 200 kg (90 kg Snatch and 110 kg Clean and Jerk). She also won Tamil Nadu’s first international Commonwealth gold in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in July 2019. She is now training at the Indian Camp in Patiala and has her eyes set on the Olympics in 2020.

Stalin, Vasan congratulate Anuradha

DMK president MK Stalin and TMC (M) founder GK Vasan have congratulated weightlifter P Anuradha. Stalin said her achievement will add to the pride of Tamils and highlight India’s fame in the international arena. He wished that her talents should flourish and bring more laurels for the nation. GK Vasan also complimented Anuradha on the achievement.